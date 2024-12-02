Iris Solutions partners multiple service providers

Iris Solutions teamed up with Inf labs, a company for the automatic processing of primary accounting documents. By integrating solutions based on Open Banking, the company assists accountants in their daily operational work.

Another new IRIS Solutions partner is an ERP system – Prim. The company offers its services in the markets in Southeastern Europe. Thanks to the integration with IRIS Solutions, the company will optimise the processes and activities of its customers in Bulgaria and Romania.

RPA Consulting is a Bulgarian company that offers robotics process automation solutions for its customers. With the help of Open Banking solutions, provided by IRIS Solutions, RPA consulting will digitise and optimise business processes related to the processing of banking transactions of its current and future customers.