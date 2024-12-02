IRIS Software Group acquires cloud-based practice management software Senta

Founded in 2014, Senta allows customers to benefit from making accountancy practices more profitable and scalable. The software will be integrated into IRIS Elements, the SaaS platform designed by customers that allows them to move to the cloud at their own pace. The move comes as accountancy professionals prepare their small business clients for the forthcoming Making Tax Digital (MTD) reporting in April 2023.

Businesses across the globe are using cloud applications to simplify mission critical business tasks, as they are now vital to driving growth, innovation, and cost savings. IRIS firmly believes the ability to deeply integrate and manage cloud applications, such as practice management, can make a substantial difference as organisations – a move which is now critical as the UK grapples with its third lockdown, according to the official press release.

Senta practice management provides cloud-based CRM, marketing, workflow, email automation, secure documents, and insights for accountants and bookkeepers.