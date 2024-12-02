IRIS and Revolut team up





The partnership aims to allow companies using IRIS Cascade, a HR system, to give their employees access to Revolut’s ‘On-Demand Pay’ product, which provides early salary access. It also aims at giving Revolut Business customers access to IRIS’ Staffology Payroll solution for instant payroll processing.

The partnership also provides the opportunity to Revolut Business customers to complete payroll at the push of a button using Staffology by IRIS, the online HR and payroll software that frees up admin staff to focus on more value-adding activities that can support business growth.