Iraq-based fintech ZainCash partners with Temenos

Adopting the Temenos platform for core processing and payments, enables ZainCash to develop and launch digital services, meeting growing customer demand and helping Iraq transition to an innovative cashless society. ZainCash is licenced by the Central Bank of Iraq to provide integrated electronic financial services. Currently, it offers P2P transfers, bill and merchant payments, disbursements, recharge digital products, and other consumer and merchant services.

The company processes millions of transactions and has been recognised by GSMA and others for its mobile innovation. Particularly, its humanitarian support to the UN in fund disbursement to refugees and displaced individuals.

Leveraging Temenos’ modern technology architecture – built on microservices and APIs – means ZainCash can reportedly bring the latest fintech innovation to market much quicker and scale efficiently. The company plans to introduce new digital onboarding, credit and saving products, and international remittance services on the Temenos platform.