iProov to provide biometric technology to challenger bank Knab

Knab customers can now authenticate themselves for a growing range of sensitive transactions using iProov’s patented Flashmark technology.

This is the first time that iProov has been used for SCA (Strong Customer Authentication) by a bank in Europe, and one of the very first production deployments of any device-independent biometric for SCA. Its step-up authentication capabilities are being rolled out in a variety of scenarios. A key use will be Knab’s re-binding process – ie when a user deletes the bank’s app, updates the app or loses their device and needs to re-verify their identity. The ability to process transfers and payments using iProov will go live shortly and further applications are planned.

Ongoing ID verification for all new customers opening an account with Knab will be carried out by iProov’s technology. Knab’s adoption of iProov also sees the bank move away from its previous token-based solution, dispensing with costly hardware and the associated administrative burden. iProov’s cloud-based process is fully automatic.