iProov and Eurostar enable contactless travel through face biometrics

Last year, iProov announced that its technology would be used in a first-of-its-kind trial with Eurostar, enabling customers to complete contactless ticket checks and UK passport control at St Pancras International station.

The announcement revealed that the trial would allow Eurostar passengers a new experience of check-in and UK passport control at the station, thanks to many of the checks being completed securely online at home. Pre-checked customers then have the option of walk-through access at the ticket gates, using face verification.

After 18 months of travel restrictions, iProov and Eurostar can now confirm that the trial will take place before the end of this year.

The trial will invite a group of Eurostar business passengers to check in and verify their identities online from home, before leaving for their trip. This accelerated pre-boarding option will involve linking their ticket to a simple scan of their passport, followed by a brief biometric face scan.

Upon arriving at St Pancras International, passengers taking part in the trial will have access to a biometric check that will verify that their physical face matches that of the person that completed the remote check-in.

The concept is being brought to train travel as part of the First of a Kind program run by Innovate UK, funded by the Department for Transport. The initiative supports research, development, and innovation in the UK rail industry.

The online iProov facial biometric check defends against sophisticated synthetic image technology being used to enable impersonation and is key to the security of the end-to-end system. iProov checks that the user completing the remote check-in at home is a real person, rather than a photo, video, or mask, and that they are completing the remote process in real-time. It uses iProov’s patented controlled illumination to assure the genuine presence of the customer when they upload their passport details.