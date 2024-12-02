IPBS, Liquidus to deliver digital onboarding for private banking and wealth management

The agreement covers the Caribbean region. Liquidus is a Bahamas based technology company that delivers digital identity onboarding and compliance solutions. Their technology creates a ‘master digital identity’ of end users on Liquidus’ proprietary Hyperledger Fabric blockchain which keeps them in a ‘constant state of compliance’, according to the official press release.

Royal Fidelity is the first customer to pilot the solution across The Bahamas, Barbados, and The Cayman Islands. International Private Banking Systems began operations in 1993 and the flagship product is IPBS - a fully integrated accounting and management information system that provides all of the front, middle, and back office support services required by international private banks, trust companies, mutual fund administrators, and wealth management professionals, the press release adds.