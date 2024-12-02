iPayLinks chooses Salt Edge for PSD2 compliance

Salt Edge’s full-stack Open Banking compliance solution for account-servicing providers EMIs helps payment providers to become fully compliant with PSD2 in a month, according to the official press release.

iPayLinks is a financial service platform with an Authorised Payment Institution licence by FCA, supporting over 200 payment methods worldwide. The company provides payment solutions for merchants, including collection, settlement, transfer, and withdrawal services for ecommerce platforms, and online acquiring services.

The collaboration with Salt Edge will help iPayLinks to meet regulatory requirements, allowing them to conduct their business across Europe and UK. Using the Open Banking Compliance Solution, iPayLinks gets a turn-key SaaS product, which incorporates a set of APIs including AIS and PIS, TPP developer portal, a set of dashboards, TPP verification system, and regular API updates based on any changes in the regulation.