Invoiceware updates LATAM hybrid cloud services for Mexico CFDI payroll compliance

As a range of multinationals run payroll through on-premise solutions, Invoiceware International has designed this service to be an enhanced extension of those systems including SAP.

Invoicewares e-invoicing services for Mexicos CFDI requirements provides a number of features such as e-invoicing Platform & ERP Engines, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, multilingual project management and compliance.

Invoiceware International operates the Global Compliance Network, a cloud-based platform that delivers financial and supply chain managers the regulatory processes they need while eliminating ERP configurations and customizations for the IT staff.

In recent news, SMART Modular Technologies, a provider of memory products, has selected Invoiceware International to manage their electronic invoicing processes in Brazil.