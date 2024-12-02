Invoiceware selected by Krones AG for e-invoicing compliance in Brazil

The Krones Group plans, develops and manufactures machines and complete lines for the fields of process, filling and packaging technology.

Invoiceware International operates the Global Compliance Network, a cloud-based platform that delivers financial and supply chain managers the regulatory processes they need while eliminating ERP configurations and customizations for the IT staff.

In recent news, Invoiceware International has been selected by Barry Callebaut, a supplier of chocolate and cocoa, for electronic invoicing compliance in both Mexico and Chile.