Invoiceware International and Lexmark enter partnership in Latin America

This partnership will leverage a combination of AP automation from Lexmark and Invoiceware’s solution for compliance in Latin America’s strict regulatory environment. With eight countries enforcing mandates, the alliance will help companies proactively manage compliance and optimize AP processes, including invoice collection, intelligent data capture, government validation, commercial approvals and associated fiscal reporting.

In combination with e-invoicing standardization, countries across Latin America are implementing stringent tax reporting requirements, such as Brazil SPED and Mexico eContabilidad, to ensure that the government receives an accurate (and the maximum) amount of VAT tax revenue. Through this partnership, Invoiceware combines local knowledge and a regional compliance platform with fully integrated AP workflow and archiving operations from Lexmark to integrate AP processes with mandated tax reporting.

Lexmark is a global provider of financial process automation. Since 2010, Lexmark has invested in a number of strategic software acquisitions, including process application providers Perceptive Software, Readsoft and Kofax. With growing operations in Latin America, Lexmark enlisted Invoiceware International’s e-invoicing and fiscal reporting platform in 2014 to manage compliance in Brazil, and has continued to expand the relationship into new countries and processes since.

Invoiceware International is a provider of electronic invoicing and fiscal reporting, offering solutions and services that reduce the risk and cost of maintaining compliance across the region for a number of companies, including Philips, Kellogg, DuPont and Siemens. Invoiceware International provides a Latin America business-to-governement network focused on the challenges facing multinational companies.