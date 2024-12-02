Invoiceware expands SAP Hybrid Cloud to support Peru SUNAT requirements

As a solution that supports the full scope of mandated processes native to SAP ERP in Peru, which includes integrating the sending and receiving of electronic invoices and other required documents with the Peru Tax Authority as well as tax reporting integration, Invoiceware International enables companies to maintain compliance within one single platform.

Beginning in October 2014, the Superintendencia Nacional de Administracion Tributaria (SUNAT) reached out to its first group of multinational companies – 239 in total – requiring them to issue electronic invoices, credit and debit notes, final consumer invoices and an electronic bill of lading. This rollout will continue in H1 2015 with the addition of 5,250 companies, and a third group of 750 companies being forced to comply in July 2015. Peru’s taxing authority, the SUNAT, selected multinational companies for this regulation based on their level of national tax payments, with various stages of the rollout applying to different levels.

Invoiceware International is a provider of electronic invoicing and fiscal reporting, offering solutions and services that reduce the risk and cost of maintaining compliance across the region for a number of companies, including Philips, Kellogg, DuPont and Siemens.

In recent news, Invoiceware International has unveiled that Helibras, a subsidiary of Airbus Helicopters, will use Invoiceware’s Hybrid Cloud solutions to meet the latest regulation requirements in Brazil.