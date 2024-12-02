Invoiceware expands compliance solution for companies in Ecuador, Uruguay

As a compliance solution supporting multiple countries throughout Latin America from a single platform, Invoiceware International enhanced its service with an integrated extension for multinational companies operating in Ecuador and Uruguay that works within their existing systems, including SAP ERP.

Ecuador recently mandated specific taxpayers, including financial institutions and exporters, to issue and validate electronic invoices as of January 1, 2015. Further waves of companies will be required to adapt throughout 2015. Failing to comply with the Ecuador SRI’s (Servicio de Rentas Internas) e-invoicing mandates will result in companies being forced to halt operations and face significant tax penalties, as these XML will support the ability to apply for tax credits. Additionally, the introduction of e-Factura in Uruguay has led to a more complex regulatory environment, with companies now being required to submit all invoices electronically as early as July 2015.

Invoiceware International is a provider of electronic invoicing and fiscal reporting, offering solutions and services that reduce the risk and cost of maintaining compliance across the region for a number of companies, including Philips, Kellogg, DuPont and Siemens.

In recent news, Invoiceware International has unveiled its expanding partnership with The Coca-Cola Company to support the latest e-invoicing compliance requirements in Ecuador.