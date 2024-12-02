InvoiceSharing selected to participate in fintech accelerator program

Startupbootcamp’s fintech accelerator is supported by multiple brand backing – including financial services groups Lloyds and Rabobank, MasterCard and SBT Venture Capital.

Each team will receive EUR 15,000 in funding, in exchange for 8% equity, plus office space at the Rainmaking Loft startup hub. The program starts in August.

The list of teams includes the following startups: Creditable, Epiphyte, FriendlyScore, Insly, InvoiceSharing, Liquity, M-Changa, milliPay Systems, Tab, Up Investments.

In December 2013, Netherlands-based provider of electronic invoices InvoiceSharing officially launched and announced that they will make the total process free of charge, from sending electronic invoices to importing them into financial accounting systems.