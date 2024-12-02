InvoiceSharing and ABN Amro team up for SMEs accounting solution

The system is based around giving users 25/7 insight into their accounts and allowing them to assess their capital needs in advance.

Users will be able to connect their accounting suite to an online platform, were a robo-accountant will read and check the invoices, generate journal entries and export the invoices to accounts.

The two companies linked with each other through ABN Amro’s innovation centre Econic, and have been working together on the new system since October 2016. A pilot is in the works and being trialled at 20 different companies.