InvoicePortal welcomes over 130 customers in 2014

Launched in November 2013, InvoicePortal is an end-to-end order to cash solution, combining a range of credit management and financing features with e-invoicing and document management services.

InvoicePortal’s blend of e-invoicing, print and mail services, contract management, credit management, online payments and business intelligence features create a cloud-based environment through which companies can streamline their entire order to cash process.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their order-to-cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print and mail for companies worldwide.

In December 2014, Volvo Cars Netherlands has moved its invoices online, using Anachron’s corporate e-invoicing solution and services to streamline its order-to-cash processes.

For more information about Anachron, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.