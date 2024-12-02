InvoiceFair facilitates EUR 30 mln of PPE orders





It includes a EUR 12 million to EUR 14 million of financing for isolation gowns from China that landed at Shannon Airport, the six-engine Antonov An-225 Mriya. More than EUR 600 million of receivables have been traded on the platform since it was set up in 2015.

Receivables are traded daily on InvoiceFair’s platform between 9 am and 11 am, with regulated institutional funds, mainly based in the UK, the buyers of about 80% of those traded. Funders using the InvoiceFair system will finance up to 90% of the value of an approved invoice or purchase order.