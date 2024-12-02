Invoiced partners with Mastercard





With the new integration, Invoiced clients (Suppliers) can further automate collections activities via Invoiced, by enabling client’s customers (Buyers) to bypass the client’s Invoiced-powered payment portal, remitting payments from the Buyer’s A/P system to and through Invoiced.

This capability, facilitated by Mastercard Track Business Service, satisfies an A/R use case for mid-sized companies who issue invoices to large businesses, government agencies, and others. These large Buyers typically require that payments be requested, registered, and managed via an A/P portal. As a result, the integration is intended to deliver A/R efficiencies for Invoiced Supplier clients as well as A/P efficiencies for their respective Buyers.