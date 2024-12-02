Invoiced announces Invoiced Payments

The new, integrated payment processing solution makes it easy for Invoiced customers to set up payment processing services.

Together with ​WePay​, the integrated payments business of JPMorgan Chase, Invoiced Payments brings a payment processing capability to more than 23,000 businesses who rely on Invoiced for their accounts receivable operations. Invoiced Payments also works within Invoiced’s Accounts Receivable Automation platform.

The Invoiced platform includes a customer payment portal that makes it easy for Invoiced clients to offer their customers online payments via credit card, debit card, and ACH. Invoiced Payments makes it possible for clients to accept online payments without having to separately research, set up and integrate an outside payment processor or gateway.

Invoiced Payments offers many features and benefits including:

Instant Onboarding :​ Getting started is quick with no long forms to complete for an account sign up. Businesses can begin accepting online payments in minutes.

Competitive, Transparent Pricing : ​Finding the right pricing plan to fit your business needs; complete pricing tables by country available at ​invoiced.com/payments​.

Seamless integration :​ The payment entry and transaction experience happen right within the client’s payment portal.

Security : ​Invoiced Payments is PCI compliant, and reduces overall PCI compliance overhead by being directly integrated with Invoiced.

Invoiced Payments is available today for all US and Canada-based Invoiced users with paid accounts.



