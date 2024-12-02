Invoiced achieves PCI-DSS compliance for its accounts receivable automation platform

Invoiced’s new PCI Level 1 compliance verification affirms the company’s commitment to information security and builds on Invoiced’s pre-existing SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance practices, according to the official press release. The audit and verification were undertaken by an independent QSA (Qualified Security Assessor), resulting in a completed ROC (Report on Compliance).

The PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is the payment card industry’s information security standard and applies to all organisations that store, process, and/or transmit cardholder data. The PCI Security Standards Council defines a ‘Level 1’ business as one that processes at least 6 million card transactions per year.

Invoiced is a provider in the field of accounts receivable automation. The US-based company has customers in 92 countries and nearly USD 50 billion in receivables processed.