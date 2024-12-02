



Through this collaboration, InvoiceCloud and POWERCONNECT.AI intend to deliver integrated AI and payment solutions for utilities that optimise the customer experience through advanced capabilities developed for both customers and service agents.











InvoiceCloud and POWERCONNECT.AI’s plans

This AI expansion is set to enable InvoiceCloud to improve how it serves its customers leveraging Oracle, SAP, and other Customer Information Systems (CIS) while further assisting them by offering additional integrations to make digital payments more efficient and user-friendly.

Moreover, by teaming up, InvoiceCloud and POWERCONNECT.AI aim to support utilities in making interactions automated while simultaneously simplifying operations and augmenting customer and employee experiences through capabilities such as AI digital assistants, multilingual self-service features, and GenAI-enabled Training Assist for optimised training and onboarding. Commenting on the news, representatives from POWERCONNECT.AI underlined that merging AI technology with InvoiceCloud’s payment platform focuses on improving the overall payment experience for agents and customers, making bill payments more efficient, more intuitive, and more secure.

At the same time, InvoiceCloud highlighted its commitment to improving customer engagement and, by working with POWERCONNECT.AI, which has collaborations within the Oracle and SAP ecosystems, the company can further advance its mission. Integrating digital payments into AI-enabled interactions is set to support the creation of faster and more efficient experiences for payers.





More details on InvoiceCloud and POWERCONNECT.AI

Providing modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions, InvoiceCloud delivers its services to over 3,200 customers in the utility, government, and insurance industries. By leveraging its SaaS platform, companies can continuously optimise the customer experience, in turn benefiting from higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. On the other hand, POWERCONNECT.AI, which operates in the energy and utility sectors, focuses on improving user experiences and operations with GenAI-supported solutions.