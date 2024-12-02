Invoice2Go enables businesses to send invoices via WhatsApp and Facebook

The feature allows businesses to send invoices in the context of an existing communication channel, is in response to a growing demand for better communication channels with customers.

Businesses using Invoice2Go simply need to select an unsent invoice and then choose to send it via one of the available messenger options, currently WhatsApp, iMessage, Android Messages and Facebook Messenger.

Customers then receive the invoice through the selected messenger service and can click through directly to make a payment.

This latest feature is the latest from Invoice2Go which helps businesses get paid faster. In December 2017, it introduced a feature that allowed businesses to accept invoice payments through tap and pay.