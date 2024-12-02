Invoice2go allows SMEs to accept invoice payments through tap-and-pay

The new feature is being enabled through PayPal Here, a mobile card reader that accepts Mastercard, Visa and American Express. Invoice2go allows small businesses, many of them sole traders, to create and send invoices. The app already allows for online credit card payments to encourage faster payment of invoices.

Long payment times affect as many as 77% of small businesses, so any app that allows for faster payments is a good option for small businesses to have available to them.

According to Invoice2g, soon users will be able to directly send invoices to customers using messaging apps such as WhatsApp, iMessage, Android Message and Facebook Messenger. This is in addition to recently upgraded insights and reporting functionalities as well as a client portal that allows calling and messaging functionalities.