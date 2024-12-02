Invoice financier Lenderwize raises EUR 100 mln

UK-based Lenderwize enables telcos to improve their cash flow by selling customer invoices attached to voice, data, and digital content to investors looking to take a stake in such commodities. This approach includes real-time invoice verification by providing investors with characteristics of the commodities they’re investing in, like call duration, origin, destination, and cost. Lenderwize validates this data directly with the telco.

This fresh funding was provided by credit investor Fasanara Capital. The funding would help the business to pursue its international development plans, which include entering new markets in Europe and the US as early as the first quarter of 2022. Marked on Lenderwize’s European plans are launches in France, Germany, and Spain in 2022.