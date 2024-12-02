InvestSuite receives EUR 3 mln in third seed funding round

The firm helps financial institutions go digital with their wealth management systems via an artificial intelligence (AI)-based investment platform. Founded in 2018, the firm has a presence in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, having acquired clients on four continents.

The company provides wealth management solutions, systems for multi-asset trading, quantitative portfolio construction, and portfolio reporting. The firm received EUR 2 million in its last financing, an April 2020 seed round. It has raised a total of EUR 9.6 million altogether.