To improve and simplify the investor experience, Oblinor has incorporated Neonomics checkout, making it quicker, more secure, and more user-friendly for depositing investment funds. Via this partnership, Oblinor leverages Open Banking to simplify payments, offering a seamless and intuitive process for investors. No more manual entry of account numbers or transaction details—everything is now streamlined for a frictionless deposit experience.











Augmenting the investment experience via Open Banking integration

Through Neonomics’ technology, Oblinor now automates the payment process by instantly populating key transaction details like account numbers, amounts, and KID numbers. This not only speeds up the user experience but also provides enhanced security, reducing the risk of fraud and eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries.

Together, Neonomics and Oblinor are setting a new standard in digital finance, giving investors more control, security, and efficiency in managing their investments.

In a comment, officials from Oblinor said they're happy to integrate Open Banking into their platform. Neonomics has made the transition smooth and effortless, allowing them to offer a faster, more secure, and user-friendly way to fund investments.

The team at Neonomics added that they are a perfect fit for what Oblinor is building. By integrating Open Banking, they’re adding real value for their users—making it easier, more secure, and more efficient to invest. As the potential of Open Banking continues to grow, they’re eager to see what’s next in this partnership.





What does Neonomics do?

Neonomics is an Open Banking disruptor unifying access to over 2500 banks and 150 million bank customers across Europe via one of the most secure and cost-efficient pure PSD2 API platforms in the market.

Founded and headquartered in Oslo, Norway in 2017, the company is authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution. It is delivering payments initiation and account information services to a wide range of customers spanning fintechs, payment service providers, banks, and more.