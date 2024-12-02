Investment fintech Froots raises EUR 2.5 million capital

The starting capital of around EUR 1 million, is now being joined by other investors who are supporting Froots with their investments totalling EUR 2.5 million. Among the investors are Georg Kapsch (CEO Kapsch Group), Gina Goess (former CEO Credit Suisse, sA branch Austria), Adam Lessing, Head of CEE LGT Bank, and Kiril Klaturov, founder of Revetas Capital. According to a Froots representative, the fintech gives its users smart access to the capital market and private banking.

The concept behind Froots is based on the fact that the services of a private bank are made accessible to investors with small investments. Tailored to the desired risk and term, monthly amounts from EUR 150 or an initial deposit of a minimum of EUR 3,000 are invested individually in managed ETF portfolios and continuously adjusted. The company is a brand of Lifetree Asset Management.