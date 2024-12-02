Investment bank Citi develops Open Banking marketplace for fintechs

The first companies covered by the data-sharing agreement include BillGO, eMoney, Envestnet Yodlee, Expensify, Finicity, Intuit, MX, and Xero.

The news comes after Citi granted 4G Capital a USD 2.6 million term loan in October 2020. According to Fintech Global, this move helps the fintech to better support the financial needs of 25,000 small businesses specialising in fast-moving consumer goods.

In November 2020, FinTech Global reported that Citi, through its investment arm Citi Ventures, had invested in Mexican venture Arcus, which stylises itself as a Fintech-as-a-service platform, marking its first investment into the emerging FinTech ecosystem in the country.