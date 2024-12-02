Investitionsbank Berlin offsets CO2 emissions

The IBB is the business development bank of Berlin for SMEs, start-ups, and founders, that aims to fund the Berlin economy. It announced in 2021 that it intended to make its banking operations climate-neutral. This means that all unavoidable emissions, which amount to 2500 tons in total, have been fully offset through climate protection projects.

Currently, the bank is supporting two environmental projects, namely a regional one in which trees are being planted, and the IBB is making a contribution to wind energy generation in the province of Hebei in China. According to an IBB representative, the “climate neutral” label shows the banks commitment to climate protection and its sustainability strategy.