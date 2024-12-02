US-based credit union Illiana Financial has entered into a collaboration with InvestiFi to integrate a full suite of investing tools into its online banking portal.

As part of the offering, Illiana Financial is set to provide stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, aiming to deliver simplified and secure investment options directly to its 25,000 members across the US.

Expanding digital investing options

The integration with InvestiFi enables Illiana Financial members to buy and sell over 8,500 stocks and ETFs, over 25 cryptocurrencies, and develop guided investment portfolios, without having to leave the familiarity of their banking environment. By combining everyday banking with investing, the credit union seeks to allow its members to take a more active role in expanding their wealth.

Furthermore, the collaboration also focuses on member education and confidence. InvestiFi offers financial education resources and guided investment options developed to support members in making informed decisions, whether they are new to investing or aiming to diversify their portfolio. Commenting on the move, representatives from InvestiFi emphasised that their company’s platform has been designed to mitigate traditional barriers and make investing more accessible and safer. By integrating InvestiFi’s solution into Illiana Financial’s online banking platform, the two companies plan to assist members in managing their finances and investments, developing a complete financial experience.

To ensure security and compliance, InvestiFi’s platform falls in line with regulatory standards and maintains the safety of customer data. Merging this focus on security with the capabilities of integrated digital investigating is intended to enable credit unions to improve the member experience. The partnership between InvestiFi and Illiana Financial comes during a period of increased adoption of digital investing across the financial services industry. Recent data underlines that retail investors tend to gravitate toward platforms integrated within their existing banking apps. Illiana Financial and InvestiFi seek to serve this current demand while also further optimising the credit union’s operations.