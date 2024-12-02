InvestGlass' bespoke end-to-end solution plans to enable Arab Bank to stay ahead of client-centric technologies without neglecting security, privacy, or client-side interactions. Furthermore, the solution will also enable advisors to analyse portfolio risks quickly and efficiently and to seize opportunities to always offer individual financial advice in accordance with the latest rules and regulations.





InvestGlass is an automation solution for sales and compliance. Their cloud solution offers a range of automation tools that aim to make sales more productive. The fintech is built on five pillars, namely digital onboarding, CRM, portfolio management, marketing automation, and investor portal. With InvestGlass, companies can engage their customers, control their investment portfolios, and market services more effectively. InvestGlass uses the latest AI technology like GPT3 to take banking productivity to the next level.











The InvestGlass code is proprietary and Swiss. This positioning is directed at banks, brokers, or other industrial companies looking for a “non-US CRM” to host on their servers. The company is fully privately owned and is currently expanding into the Arabian Gulf region to bring its private banking and neobank knowledge to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and beyond.

Arab Bank’s offers