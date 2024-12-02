Investec taps Surecomp for digital trade finance

DOKA-NG TM has gone live in less than three months and will now enable Investec to execute seamless and sustainable trade finance requests from its customers across the globe.











The bank, with total assets of GBP 60 billion across principal markets South Africa and the UK, as well as certain other countries, chose Surecomp’s TFaaS (Trade Finance as-a-Service) offering to support its newly formed trade finance operation. As a key enabler to breaking down fee-based barriers under the Africa Continent Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the demand for trade finance in Africa is expected to rise significantly, prompting Investec to put in place a robust solution from the start.

Officials from Investec said they decided to set the standard for digital client experience by ensuring they are well equipped with both back-end internal trade finance processing and interactive client communication. With some of the team having worked previously with Surecomp and seeing the innovative development of the RIVO platform, particularly with regards to ESG scoring and tracking, they are confident this technology partnership will be instrumental in ensuring the success of their trade finance business.

Commenting on the partnership, Surecomp’s representatives stated that they’re happy to welcome Investec to their expanding African client-base. As one of the top five South African banks, and a good performing lender according to operational efficiency, asset quality, and liquidity, it is testament to Investec’s progressive approach to technology and the relationship established between the two companies, that the bank has chosen to partner with them.





More about Investec

Investec partners with private, institutional, and corporate clients, offering international banking, investment, and wealth management services in two principal markets, South Africa and the UK, as well as certain other countries. The group was established in 1974 and currently has approximately 8,500+ employees.





What does Surecomp do?

Surecomp is a player in digital trade finance solutions for banks and corporations. It provides an innovative portfolio of cloud and on-premises solutions to streamline the trade finance transaction lifecycle, enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive growth.