



As part of the partnership, Rabobank clients will be able to create customisable life plans, allowing advisors to guide their clients to achieve their financial goals without needing to create time-intensive and costly proposals.

Intelligent goal-based financial planning provides clients with a roadmap to achieve their individual life milestones, from early retirement, a child’s education, world travel or a custom goal. Key features include pension data integration, feasibility calculations and graphs, and automated recommendations for savings, investing and annuity savings.

The features of InvestCloud X

The InvestCloud X platform offers end-to-end digitalisation of wealth, including digital communication, digital planning, and more.

In 2021, InvestCloud acquired Advicent, a provider of cash flow, trust, and tax financial planning. The acquisition was aimed at expanding its offering and cementing its capabilities.

InvestCloud's platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioural science to create automated solutions which will help businesses make onboarding new clients more efficient. It also allows a company’s relationship managers to focus on building and maintaining their client relationships, and being a client’s human point of contact.