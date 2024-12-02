Invest Bank announces partnership with Veefin Solutions





Following this announcement, Veefin Solutions is expected to implement an advanced and secure Supply Chain Finance system for Invest Bank. The product was developed in order to enhance financial services for businesses by optimising cash flow, risk management, and working capital efficiency.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Invest Bank x Veefin Solutions partnership

Through this collaboration, Veefin Solutions is set to introduce improved digital trade finance solutions for businesses across the region of the UAE. At the same time, Invest Bank will implement advanced Supply Chain Finance (SCF) solutions, designed to optimise cash flow, enhance working capital efficiency, and streamline receivables and payables management through the use of specialised open account finance products.

In addition, the new Supply Chain Finance (SCF) system is expected to enhance financial management by enabling businesses to optimise cash flow with greater flexibility. Clients will be given the possibility to choose between early payment discounts or extended payment terms, ensuring liquidity remains aligned with their operational needs. Additionally, the system will also improve risk management by providing clearer visibility and real-time control over the financial health of suppliers and buyers, enabling smarter, safer, and data-driven decision-making.

Furthermore, by reducing the time gap between payables and receivables, the SCF solution will further improve working capital efficiency, ensuring smoother operational liquidity and sustainable business development. The SCF system aims to also streamline customer and bank operations by enabling end-to-end digital transaction management, from submission to funding and settlement. The system will improve operational efficiency, scalability, and automation, empowering users with control and flexibility. At the same time, it supports secure and fast customer onboarding, underwriting, transaction processing, and collections, forming a robust technological framework that aligns with Invest Bank’s strategic plans of development.