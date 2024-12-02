Invesdor receives EU licence to boost crowdfunding in SME sector

Global crowdfunding almost tripled in 2014, becoming a USD 16 billion dollar industry, and the new licence means that Invesdor will be able to operate freely in Europe, without having to start from scratch in each country, and apply for a new operating licence every time. Startups across Europe can soon begin to apply for funding on the platform.

Invesdor has already raised more than EUR 4.4 million for more than 30 equity crowdfunding projects. Largest round received more than 780 investors and the most international round received investments from 27 different countries around the world.

To build its crowdfunding platform, Invesdor has raised more than EUR 800,000 through crowdfunding rounds and public grants.