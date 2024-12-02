Inventi adds SEPA Instant Credit Transfer support to its suite





SEPA Connector provides a plug-and-play integration to access the Single European Payments Area (SEPA). Aimed at the providers of financial services, SEPA Connector simplifies fintech operations and reduces time-to-market for new entrants.

Inventi SEPA Connector provides access to SEPA via the CENTROlink platform, owned by the Bank of Lithuania. This platform can be used by any financial service provider licensed in the European Economic Area (EEA).

SEPA Connector deploys via a platform-agnostic API to support any core banking platform used by the client. It also comes with a graphic user interface for manual operation handling.

In addition to SEPA access, other Inventi connector products provide integrations with core platforms of Lithuania’s regulators.