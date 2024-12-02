Invapay announces partnership with Apexconnect

The introduction of Invapay ePayables solution to Apexconnect’s customers will deliver working capital benefits and optimised ePayments functionality enabling Buyers to extend their DPO (days payables outstanding) while paying their suppliers within 3 – 5 days.

The funds agnostic payables solution allows the buyer to pay suppliers using any credit source enabling CFO’s to fully use accessible credit line, or maximise rebate opportunities. Integration of ePayables will deliver benefit to the buyer within 48 hours without any change to internal business processes.