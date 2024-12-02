Invapay announces partnership with ANZ

ANZ’s vision to use technology and innovation to help solve the payment challenges faced by CFO’s has been realised by using Invapay’s cloud based automated payment platform.

Invapay complements ANZs existing corporate product portfolio. In the absence of any development and integration work, the association made good sense and was easy to achieve.

Working with Invapay has enabled ANZ to deliver a proven payables solution which allows customers to fully use the available credit lines delivered by ANZ and in so doing, optimise their working capital, realise operational efficiencies, increase visibility and control and help with their supplier relationships.Working with Invapay will serve as an boost for ANZs corporate and institutional customers and addresses one of the main payments challenges faced by both buyers and suppliers globally.