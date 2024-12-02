Intuit QuickBooks launches new solutions for SMEs

With QuickBooks Get Paid Upfront, eligible QuickBooks Online customers can reportedly eliminate the wait to be paid on outstanding invoices and put their earned money to work faster. QuickBooks Early Pay will provide eligible employees paid through QuickBooks Online Payroll with the option of instant access to money between paydays.

Both new products are the latest fintech offerings from Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, according to the official press release.