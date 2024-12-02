Intuit Introduces QuickBooks Bill Pay





Following this announcement, the new solution is set to be fully integrated within the Intuit QuickBooks suite of services, aiming to develop bill pay for businesses and to deliver account payable (AP) automation.

QuickBooks Bill Pay was designed as a suite of financial and accounting tools that will focus on delivering benefits of simplicity, speed, and accuracy, optimising the manner in which businesses manage their money. In addition, with QuickBooks’ integrated AP automation offerings, small companies and enterprises will be enabled to save valuable time, with manual entry being reduced by 48%.







More information on the release

By leveraging QuickBooks Bill Pay, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) will be enabled to access multiple new services, including time-saving automation, digitised record-keeping, advanced controls with roles and permissions for their team, secure payments and transactions, as well as overall simplified vendor and contractor management.

Furthermore, firms will be enabled to assign ownership roles to their employees, as setting rules can improve the bill approval process and automate work while limiting access to other QuickBooks functionalities. Import vendor invoices and QuickBooks will automatically create the bills of businesses and will allow them to review and save them as they need.

QuickBooks Bill Pay will also allow companies to organise their books, as the transaction will automatically be recorded and matched for the businesses in their books by using the AP automation capabilities. Partners will have the possibility to keep digital records of bills and payments in one place while being enabled to send electronic payments or paper checks at the same time.

By having all the needed vendor information and data in one place, businesses will be allowed to see the individuals and customers who need a 1099 immediately, which will enable them to stay compliant. With QuickBooks Bill Pay Premium or Elite, companies will also be able to file unlimited 1099s for no additional fee.

The new solution was designed to optimise the Intuit QuickBooks Business Network, aiming to accelerate and automate B2B payments and improve the overall cash flow.



Intuit’s recent strategy of development

Global technology platform Intuit announced the launch of QuickBooks Money in September 2023. The product was designed as a subscription-free payments platform, as well as a banking solution for small businesses and enterprises.

The all-in-one payments and banking service was offered to Intuit’s clients and users with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements, aiming to give small firms the possibility to have full control of their money from anywhere, at any time. QuickBooks Money was built on QuickBooks’s prior fintech innovation, focusing on delivering the platform’s strong payments and money management capabilities to companies in a more secure and simplified mobile and web-enabled experience.

According to the press release published at the time, QuickBooks Money brought Intuit’s expertise in financial products to more SME owners who did not require the QuickBooks platform’s full range of financial management and accounting offerings initially. At the same time, it focused on owners who were looking for a single, simple, and secure tool to get paid and manage their money safely.

Small businesses were enabled to open a QuickBooks Money account in a fast and efficient manner, with the possibility to access it either via mobile app or the web.