Intuit goes live on VersaPay ARC to automate its invoice to cash process

The service allows the companys customers that primarily pay Intuit on a net term basis to use a self serve portal and pay online 24/7.

With this announcement, Intuit is now live and using ARC to manage its AR process and accept electronic payments from customers. As part of the solution, Intuit needed to provide a customer portal for thousands of small business and accountant customers that primarily pay on a net term basis.

Intuit creates business and financial management solutions that help the business of life for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks and TurboTax.