Intuit Australia, Google make invoicing via Gmail possible

The Google Calendar App now works together with QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Online Accountant, enabling small businesses to streamline their financial processes, better manage their finances and cash flow, increase payment times and improve time efficiencies.

According to the companies, the new integration allows business owners to schedule client work and appointments with Google Calendar and then have these appointments available in QuickBooks for invoicing customers and managing finances.

Research conducted by Intuit shows that mixing personal and business expenses and poor record keeping are the main challenges faced by accountants and bookkeepers wen managing small businesses accounts.