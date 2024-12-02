Intuit acquires m-bill payment company Check

Checks mobile app automates the bill payment process. Check customers can monitor bills and accounts, receive alerts when bills are due or funds are low, and pay bills automatically.

Once the transaction closes, Check will join Intuits Consumer Ecosystem Group. The Israel site will become an Intuit location.

The transaction, valued at nearly USD 360 million for total cash and other consideration, is expected to close in Q4 2014, subject to the expiration of applicable regulatory waiting periods and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

In September 2013, Intuit entered an agreement with US-based mobile payments company Square.