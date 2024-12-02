Intrust Banks online and mobile services go down for a day

Lyndon Wells, division director of public affairs, said its online and mobile banking systems are provided by an outside data processing provider. The cause is still not completely identified.

The outage did not affect Intrust’s internal computer system. On the same day, it appeared that the online banking services were again operational.

Since 1876, Intrust Bank has grown to become a financial services provider in the Midwest with assets of USD 4 billion. Intrust Financial Corporation is an independent bank holding company headquartered in the US.