Intrepid Credit Union taps Scienaptic's AI-powered platform





Scienaptic’s credit decisioning platform will enable the credit union to tap into new credit opportunities, increase loan accessibility, and improve the member experience.

With Scienaptic AI's credit decisioning engine, loan decisions are going to become automated, faster, and smarter, according to the press release.

Intrepid Credit Union offers its members a range of financial products and services through its four full-service locations. The credit union offers all types of loans through multiple channels and provides 24-hour account information by phone or online about bill pay, free rewards checking, various savings accounts for all ages, as well as IRAs, Share Certificates, and Mastercard, credit cards, and debit cards.