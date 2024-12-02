Intesa Sanpaolo signs MoU with Tim and Google Cloud to support the bank's digitalisation

The MoU aims at implementing an important project that will provide Intesa Sanpaolo with cloud services from Google, using TIM’s Data Centres in Italy that offer the international security and data protection standards, according to the official press release.

The project includes building technology infrastructure in Turin, to provide Google Cloud services. It also entails the opening of a centre dedicated to artificial intelligence, training, and professional support for startups through initiatives to be defined jointly by Intesa Sanpaolo, TIM, and Google Cloud.

Another Cloud Region will also be built in Milan to ensure business continuity. Both new Cloud Regions will be built according to environmental sustainability best practices, in compliance with Intesa Sanpaolo Group sustainability guidelines, including carbon neutrality.

Google Cloud services in the Cloud Regions will be available to Italian businesses of all sizes that want to benefit from cloud computing. The initiative is an important step in accelerating the digitisation of the country, something that has become crucial in the context of COVID-19.