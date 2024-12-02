Intesa Sanpaolo, Kyriba to offer the Dynamic Discounting SCF solution

This new service enables large buyers with significant excess liquidity to offer suppliers advanced payment of invoices with a discount on the price that has been previously agreed upon. Kyriba’s Dynamic Discounting solution is a web-based piece of software that connects with Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERPs) to automatically update company accounts.

The partnership with Kyriba enables critical functionality as part of the activities implemented by Intesa Sanpaolo to strengthen its Supply Chain Finance Program. The program aims to enhance Italian production chains, considered key drivers to help relaunch the Italian economy and catalyse development, employment, and investment.