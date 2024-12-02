Interswitch acquires VANSO in Africa

The transaction has received all relevant regulatory and shareholder approvals, including the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transaction will result in VANSO’s mobile banking, SMS and security business lines being integrated into Interswitch’s digital commerce and technology operations in Nigeria, and across the continent where they can leverage on Interswitch’s geographic expansion.

The current management team of VANSO will be absorbed into the Interswitch management organisation. VANSO CEO, Denis O’Brien will lead the Interswitch mobile payment’s business unit with a mandate to drive organic and geographic growth.

VANSO’s existing shareholders will become shareholders of the Interswitch Group, aligning the long-term interests of both companies towards long-term growth.

The acquisition will enhance the Interswitch mobile financial services offering, bringing fast growing segments like virtual airtime top-up, bills payments, remittance and transfers, banking and ecommerce in house, with rapid geographic expansion opportunities and across multiple delivery mechanisms including USSD, SIM toolkits and mobile applications.