International financial holding company selects TreasuryXpress

The partnership allows TreasuryX press to improve time to market in any region, ultimately achieving broader coverage globally for the clients.

TreasuryXpress on-demand Treasury Management Solution (TMS) model leverages cloud technology to complete traditionally human-reliant processes such as bank connectivity and implementation; thereby reducing time and effort spent on these tasks during traditional projects.

Additionally, the TreasuryXpress approach offers a development and upgrade model that allows treasury professionals to implement, consume, and scale technology economically.

TreasuryXpress, a global fintech provider, offers solutions that deliver bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and achieve automated custom reporting.