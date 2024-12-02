Intergiro, Retreeb partner for sustainable payments

The partnership is aimed at launching Retreeb's sustainable payment solution and reinforces its commitment to value redistribution and corporate social responsibility (CSR) by utilising Intergiro's embedded finance technology.

Retreeb's payment model dedicates 33% of revenue to CSR initiatives, looking to reflect its vision to revolutionise payment systems for a sustainable future. Intergiro will provide Retreeb with off-chain financial flow management services in the Eurozone, enabling the Swiss fintech to create Euro accounts for its users and offer an improved payment experience.

Intergiro's regulated services are offered exclusively via API and are backed by a Swedish electronic money (EMI) licence, which permits the company, and its partners, to serve the European Economic Area (EEA) as a payment provider and electronic money institution. The partnership allows Retreeb to deploy its solutions throughout Europe.

The collaboration between Intergiro and Retreeb supports Retreeb's ‘blockchain for good’ mission, which seeks to transform the finance industry's aim from ‘make as much profit as possible’ to ‘make as much profit as possible to share’. The partnership reportedly represents a significant step forward in creating sustainable financial ecosystems that empower individuals to make a positive impact on society and the environment.

Intergiro's CEO has shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising their shared goal of creating more sustainable payment options. He expressed how fintech innovation is constantly evolving to create a positive impact on the world, and how the partnership with Retreeb aligns with their focus on influencing individuals to make environmentally, socially, and financially responsible decisions.

The partnership follows Intergiro's recent response to the ongoing economic crisis and inflation, where the company now offers free banking services to merchants who open an Intergiro merchant business account. The partnership between Intergiro and Retreeb is aimed at driving innovation and positive change in the payment industry.